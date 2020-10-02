Become part of the magic at the Newberry Opera House

NEWBERRY — In 1882, the very first performance at the Newberry Opera House was McAllister the Magician. Whether it was McAllister’s magic or the Berkshire pig they raffled off opening week, something kept the crowds coming back to the Opera House.

Almost 137 years and a renovation as a performing arts center later; the Newberry Opera House presents close to 200 events or shows a season. The Newberry Opera House is determined to stay #NewberryArtsStrong, despite this challenging year. To make the magic happen, the Newberry Opera House relies on its volunteer staff, the Awesome Ambassadors.

There are numerous ways to get involved at the Newberry Opera House. From joining the performance team as an usher or greeter, by working concessions or backstage hospitality, or by becoming a tour guide — the most visible part of the ambassador program. There are also lots of behind the scenes positions like the recycling team, drivers, archivists, stagehands and administrative office help.

Understanding that not everyone is comfortable with attending in person, the Newberry Opera House is offering a virtual training class option to current and new volunteers, allowing volunteers to train now for when they are ready to work later in the year. Those who opt to attend virtually will receive a training link by email when the video is uploaded and ready for review.

Be prepared to wear a mask while inside the building, and to pass a pre-screening upon arrival to include a temperature check.

What to Expect at the Classes

Fun facts about Opera House history are shared, plus emergency procedures and policies are reviewed. Learn more about the seating process at the Opera House. Those interested in becoming a tour guide, concessions worker, or hospitality volunteer should attend the general session on October 3, with follow-up training in the upcoming weeks.

Following class, the Ambassadors will have a chance to sign up to volunteer for specific shows online, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Oct 3, so trainees are asked to bring their calendars and iPads. Limited one-on-one sign up assistance will be available. Also, come prepared to have your photo taken and know your social security number for a background check. These are required before working any shows.

Tour Guides: A Team With A Mission

Did you know that Pam Tillis described playing at the Newberry Opera House as “just like playing in Garth Brook’s living room?” Did you know that before coming to the Opera House, the grand piano was last played at the White House? Did you know that Tex Ritter once rode his horse onto the stage of the Opera House?

These are just some of the fun facts that tour guides share with visitors from around the world. Just this past year we had visitors from 39 states and nine countries. As the weather turns cooler, people will venture to Newberry just to take a peek.

Benefits

Most volunteer positions will allow you to see most of the shows you work, for free. You can make new friends — many friendships have formed between the volunteers. But, one of the biggest reasons people volunteer is because they know they are part of a team that is having an impact on their community – part of making the magic happen.

If you are interested in being part of the team that makes the magic happen at the Newberry Opera House, call 803-276-6264 to register to attend in-person or virtually.