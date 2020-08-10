NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently presented this quarter’s DAISY Award to Jessica Piersol.

“We have another surprise today, in addition to Nick (Piersol) and George (Piersol) serving lunch, Jessica (Piersol) is also our recipient of the DAISY Award for this quarter,” said Meg Davis, chief nursing officer (CNO).

The DAISY Award, according to Davis, was established years ago by a family with a relative in the ICU. The family developed a relationship with the nursing staff and when their relative passed away, the family wanted to continue the legacy of the nursing staff. The DAISY Award is a national award and the Newberry County Memorial Hospital presents the award quarterly to a member of the nursing staff.

According to Davis, Piersol received two nominations for this quarter’s award.

“Jessica is the epitome of what the DAISY Award stands for, empathy, extraordinary clinical skills, positive attitude, exemplifying Newberry Hospital’s mission and establishing special connections with her patients,” Davis read from the first nomination. “During the years I’ve known Jessica as a nurse on the Med-Surg floor, she has always shown compassion to her patients and comradery with her team. She never hesitates to assist with anything and brings positive attention to Newberry Hospital, such as billboards, posts, ads and brochures.”

“Jessica was new to her position as infection control nurse when the COVID-19 Pandemic began. She already made major strides in her role by editing policies and putting to procedures in place. Prior to our state taking action with the pandemic, she was already working with the CNO, looking for ways to protect our staff and the community.”

“Jessica formed close relationships with SCDHEC and the S.C. Hospital Association. She researched and reviewed the enormous amount of information healthcare facilities were receiving daily — making sure the hospital was in compliance. Jessica took part in numerous phone calls, webinars and making sure she had as much information as possible to assist making decisions for our hospital.”

“She has steadily shown grace under fire and always with a smile.”

The second nomination also highlighted Piersol’s hard work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Jessica has done a phenomenal job keeping employees, patients and the community safe during the pandemic. Jessica moved into her position in August 2019, with no idea of what was facing our country,” Davis read. “Jessica is dedicated to Newberry Hospital and has the best interest of others at heart. She is honest and hardworking, she is very deserving of this award to honor our nurses.”

Upon hearing the nomination letters, Piersol said she was speechless.

“I don’t know who wrote the nominations, but those were amazing and touching. I am honored to receive this awesome award and I’m proud to be a part of this team. I couldn’t do it without everyone,” Piersol said.

In a happy coincidence, George Piersol State Farm Insurance Agency — where Jessica Piersol’s husband and father-in-law work — gave out lunch from Roma’s House of Pizza to hospital employees right before the DAISY Award was presented.

“We are just helping feed them to show our appreciation for what they do for us and the community,” George Piersol said.

“We just want to thank George Piersol State Farm, this is truly such a generous gift they are giving to our staff. The community has been so supportive and this is just one more time the community has stepped up for our frontline employees. We really appreciate their community support,” said Brenda Williams, executive director of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

