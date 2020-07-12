NEWBERRY — While waiting to be reopened by the governor, The Newberry Opera House is planning on raising the curtain on the 23rd Season.

With fresh, new programming, as well as some tried and true favorites, The Newberry Opera House is ready to come back stronger than ever from the intermission brought on by COVID-19 and bring another quality season with a variety of shows and experiences for everyone. Tickets for the August through October shows went on sale early to the public on Wednesday, July 1.

The entire 2020-21 Season will go on-sale to the public Monday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Newberry Opera House capacity will be reduced through October; which means, tickets are going to sell out very quickly. Try something new, take advantage of this intimate venue, and invest in a once in a life-time experience at the historic Newberry Opera House.

One of the shows kicking off the 2020-21 Season is “The Party Band of the South” Opera House alums The Swingin’ Medallions performing their hits “Hey, Hey, Baby,” “Double Shot (Of my Baby’s Love)” and “She Drives Me Out of My Mind.”

Other notable headliners for the first three months of the season include one of the most respected singer/songwriters in the Country music world, Robert Earl Keen, 2016 ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee, S.C. native Reggie Deas of Deas Guyz, multi-media show, The Harlem 100 Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, The Electric Light Orchestra Experience — 50th Anniversary Tribute, Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King, and Multi-Grammy® winner Ricky Skaggs, as well as many other great performances.

Make sure not to miss southern gospel singer and noted tenor Ernie Hasse + Signature Sound, as well as The Tams & The 14K Gold Band best known for the 1968 Platinum hit “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.” October is rounded out by award-winning comedian Jeanne Robertson, who is an expert in humor, whether regaling audiences with her experience as a 6’2” Miss Congeniality winner in the Miss America Pageant or outlining the steps to developing a sense of humor.

The wildly popular ‘Make Your Own’ series returns with even more shows available in the build your own package. The more you buy the more you save. Most shows (excluding rental and community events) are available for this package. Purchase four shows and save 10 percent, eight shows and save 15 percent or twelve shows for a 20 percent discount. To qualify for the discount, performances must be purchased together.

On July 1, tickets for performances in August, September, and October went on sale.

You can purchase tickets three ways: by visiting the Newberry Opera House Box Office at 1201 McKibben Street in Downtown Newberry (adhere to social distancing while in the building), call 803-276-6264, or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Be scam aware, make sure you are purchasing your tickets from only the Newberry Opera House. Don’t run the risk of overpaying or purchasing invalid tickets on a scam or resale site.

Stay in touch by visiting the Opera House website and joining the bi-monthly E-Newsletter. Make sure to like the Newberry Opera House on Facebook at @NewberryOperaHouse and follow the NOH on Twitter (@nbyoperahouse), Instagram (@newberryoperahouse) to get exclusive artist and event information, as well as a sneak, peek behind the scenes.