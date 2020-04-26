Lawson inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Courtesy of Piedmont Technical College Kayla Lawson, right, was inducted into the National Honor Society at Piedmont Technical College. She is pictured with Nicole Herbert (left). -

KINARDS — The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), on Feb. 28, inducted Kayla Lawson of Kinards.

Inducted along with Lawson were Patrick Craven and Holly Ann Ritter, both of Greenwood.

NTHS is dedicated to recognizing excellence in career and technical education. Its mission is to honor student achievement and leadership in career and technical education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities for NTHS members.

Kayla Lawson, right, was inducted into the National Honor Society at Piedmont Technical College. She is pictured with Nicole Herbert (left).