Jackson named Junior Officer

Courtesy photo Mikailyn Jackson was recently named a Junior Office by the City of Newberry Police Department. Pictured (L-R): Jackie Holmes, Corporal Lane Branham, Mikailyn Jackson, Chief Roy McClurkin. -

NEWBERRY — Prior to the COVID-19 school closures, Chief Roy McClurkin and Corporal Lane Branham came together at the City of Newberry Police Department to honor Mikailyn Jackson.

Jackson is a second grader in Jackie Holmes’ class at Gallman Elementary School.

Jackson was named the Junior Officer for the City Police Department, this came about after she was in a car accident in November 2019. The day prior to her accident, Branham did a community workers presentation for the Gallman Gator’s second graders. Branham periodically will visit Holmes’ class.

During her last visit, she was informed that Jackson was in a car accident. She immediately shared the news with McClurkin and his officers.

They all signed a card, and gave her a big bag of goodies and lots of hugs and well wishes.

“This is awesome, when your local police department comes to the rescue for someone who has been in a near tragic accident. Hats off and many thanks to our City of Newberry Police Department for all that they do above and beyond the call of duty,” Holmes said.

Mikailyn Jackson was recently named a Junior Office by the City of Newberry Police Department. Pictured (L-R): Jackie Holmes, Corporal Lane Branham, Mikailyn Jackson, Chief Roy McClurkin. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_7CDA9CF1-7404-48DC-968B-EB39EE02BEA8.jpeg Mikailyn Jackson was recently named a Junior Office by the City of Newberry Police Department. Pictured (L-R): Jackie Holmes, Corporal Lane Branham, Mikailyn Jackson, Chief Roy McClurkin. Courtesy photo