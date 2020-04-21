NEWBERRY —The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board was awarded the 2020 Transit Provider of the Year-Human Services Award.

This award was given to NCDSNB for providing outstanding transit services to the general public/individuals with disabilities and special needs. The award was presented by the S.C. Transportation Division of Intermodal Planning Office of Public Transit on March 7, during the Transportation Association of S.C. (TASC) Conference in Hilton Head.