The Pump returns to Newberry County

Courtesy photo The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) received the South Carolina Association of Conservation District (SCACD) Pump Award earlier this year. Pictured (L-R): Jeff Wilson, SCACD vice president; Doug Hedyt, NSWCD treasurer; Kenny Mullis, SCACD president; Ben Setzler, NSWCD chairman; Mark Kiser, NSWCD associate commissioner; Toni Warren, NSWCD secretary; Staci Henry, NRCS Newberry District Conservationist; Wayne Satterwhite, NSWCD Vice-Chairman; Rev. James Shealy, NSWCD chaplain/commissioner; Joseph Berry, NSWCD district coordinator; Barbara Padget, SCACD secretary. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) added a new piece of hardware to its shelves earlier this year, the South Carolina Association of Conservation District (SCACD) Pump Award.

The Pump is given annually to the most outstanding Conservation District in South Carolina and is a roaming trophy housed at the current year winner’s office.

NSWCD was awarded the trophy at the SCACD annual partnership conference, held in February — prior to the COVID-19 social distancing protocols. At this year’s conference, held in Charleston, NSWCD commissioners and employees were presented the award as recognition as being the top-performing district, spanning back three years of activities.

Kenneth Mullis, SCACD president, said the Newberry Conservation District made a commitment to the outreach and education of the community. He said they provided technical support to landowners in Newberry, and throughout the state, with programs — like the prescribed fire trailer, and the financial support of conservation with grant holding programs — like the Collaborative Landowner Assistance Program.

Mullis also said the NSWCD exhibited leadership throughout its community and state in conservation, with board members and employees serving in different leadership capacities. Including District Coordinator Joseph Berry being elected as the South Carolina Conservation District Employees Association president-elect (he will take over in the fall of 2020). Also noted was Chairman Ben Setzler’s position as treasurer for the SCACD Executive Board, as well as positions in the community — including a past president of the Cattleman’s Association.

While this is the first time this Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District has housed the Pump Award, it has previously been awarded as an honor district from 1981 through 1999.

However, the actual Pump Trophy has a history in Newberry County, as it originated here in the early 2000s when SCACD established its own award.

While traditional displays of merit were discussed — like plaques, crystal bowls, and other items — none seemed to grasp the heritage SCACD wanted to promote.

In a written account, the district employee for Newberry, at the time of the transition, wrote that they went browsing stores in downtown Newberry, which led them to walk into Market Basket Antiques. While perusing the store, they discovered an old water pump, an item that could easily be associated with natural resource conservation. Purchasing the pump, and taking it home to clean it up, the employee took the item to the Unique Images to have a base attached and nameplate added. With that work done, the pump was given to the SCACD Board to award its first winner in 2002, Abbeville Soil and Water Conservation District.

In following years, the pump was returned to the conference and passed on to the next year’s winner, and replaced with a plaque commemorating the year as conservation district of the year.

“As the NSWCD has worked to continue to improve itself every year by providing better programming for the people of Newberry, and be leaders in conservation work around the state, it is honored to bring back this trophy to its home,” Berry said. “While it will only be here for one year before it continues its journey, the NSWCD is pretty ‘pumped’ to be the 2019 Conservation District of the Year.”

The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) received the South Carolina Association of Conservation District (SCACD) Pump Award earlier this year. Pictured (L-R): Jeff Wilson, SCACD vice president; Doug Hedyt, NSWCD treasurer; Kenny Mullis, SCACD president; Ben Setzler, NSWCD chairman; Mark Kiser, NSWCD associate commissioner; Toni Warren, NSWCD secretary; Staci Henry, NRCS Newberry District Conservationist; Wayne Satterwhite, NSWCD Vice-Chairman; Rev. James Shealy, NSWCD chaplain/commissioner; Joseph Berry, NSWCD district coordinator; Barbara Padget, SCACD secretary. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_20200219_010302660_iOS.jpg The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) received the South Carolina Association of Conservation District (SCACD) Pump Award earlier this year. Pictured (L-R): Jeff Wilson, SCACD vice president; Doug Hedyt, NSWCD treasurer; Kenny Mullis, SCACD president; Ben Setzler, NSWCD chairman; Mark Kiser, NSWCD associate commissioner; Toni Warren, NSWCD secretary; Staci Henry, NRCS Newberry District Conservationist; Wayne Satterwhite, NSWCD Vice-Chairman; Rev. James Shealy, NSWCD chaplain/commissioner; Joseph Berry, NSWCD district coordinator; Barbara Padget, SCACD secretary. Courtesy photo

NSWCD wins SCACD Conservation District of the Year