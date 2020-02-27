Harmon receives Bennie Bennett African-American Community Leadership Award

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The recipient of this year’s Bennie Bennett African-American Community Leadership Award was Mary Kinard-Harmon. The award is presented each year to an African-American who has made an impact in the African-American community and the community as a whole. Pictured, left to right: Mayor Derek Underwood and Mary Kinard-Harmon. -

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Town Council recently presented the Bennie Bennett African-American Community Leadership Award to Mary Kinard-Harmon.

This award is presented each year to an African-American who has made an impact within the community.

In Harmon’s bio, read by Mayor Derek Underwood, she is no stranger to the area, Harmon was born and raised in the “big city” of Prosperity and is a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School.

Harmon stays active in her church Shiloh AME and the community — being a friend to everyone. Harmon is the chairman of the Pastor Aide Committee and chairman of Steward Board of Shiloh AME Church and coordinator for the George Ashford Scholarship Banquet.

Harmon was a past member of the Town of Prosperity Parade Committee and is currently the decorator for the Town of Prosperity Christmas Feeding — hosted by Councilman Allen Gallman and his wife Rosette. Her greatest accomplishment, according to her bio, is being one of the co-founders to the organization Women on a Mission. Women on a Mission is a non-profit organization that houses women and/or children in a crisis situation.

Harmon is the daughter of the late Carrie and Claude Kinard Sr. and sister of the late Catherine and Claude Kinard Jr. She has one brother currently living, Herman Kinard, and two sister-in-laws Judy and Betty Kinard, both of Prosperity. Harmon is the goddaughter to Edward Harmon and is the proud mother of two children London Kinard (Glenda) and Mckeva Kinard-Shelton. She has six grandchildren (Amber, Stanton, Kornesha, Lyrica, Tru and Eryn) one deceased grandchild (Mykel Kinard) and one great grandchild (Karson).

Upon receiving the award, Harmon, who did not expect to be the recipient, asked Underwood “why me?”

“You asked why you. I think we listed a lot of the reasons why. You’ve made an impact on the community, made an impact to all those who are friends to you and all of those in leadership positions — we appreciate all that you do,” Underwood said.

According to Underwood, the Bennie Bennett African American Community Leadership Award was named after Bennett, former Newberry County School District superintendent, upon his passing four years ago. The Town of Prosperity has been recognizing African-Americans in the community who not only better the African-American community, but the community as a whole, for the past 10 years.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

