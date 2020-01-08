Roehrs receives Director’s Choice Award

Courtesy photo Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments, was recently awarded the Director’s Award for Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker for 2019 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet. Roehrs (right) is pictured with Emily DeMasters-O’Brien (left). -

NEWBERRY — Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments in Newberry, received the Director’s Award for Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker for 2019 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet — held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology in Florence on December 3.

This award was presented by Emily DeMasters-O’Brien, director, to a maintenance caretaker chosen from nominees of over 50 properties who have shown exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property. Roehrs was honored in front of over 50 co-workers — including Rick Allen, president and partner of Partnership Property Management.

Roehrs has worked with Partnership Property Management since 2011 and was nominated by his Property Manager, Gloria Denning. He has been chosen for this award because of his excellence in meeting budgetary goals, maintaining quality housing and superb relations with the residents. Roehrs continually demonstrates his desire to go above and beyond to keep his residents in safe, affordable and quality housing.

Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments, was recently awarded the Director’s Award for Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker for 2019 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet. Roehrs (right) is pictured with Emily DeMasters-O’Brien (left). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_8452.jpg Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments, was recently awarded the Director’s Award for Outstanding Maintenance Caretaker for 2019 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet. Roehrs (right) is pictured with Emily DeMasters-O’Brien (left). Courtesy photo