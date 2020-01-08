NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Agent-in-Charge David Simmons is the 2019 Supervisor of the Year for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS).

The award was presented by SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger in a ceremony held recently in Columbia.

AIC Simmons is also the Agent-in-Charge for Saluda County.

AIC Simmons joined SCDPPPS 30 years ago and has worked in Greenwood, Berkeley and Richland counties, in addition to Newberry. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He and his wife Lavenia have two children, Rachel Cheeks and Joshua Simmons. They attend Mt. Tarbor Church. His parents are Jane Speight of Prosperity and the late Dean Simmons.

The nomination form for the Supervisor of the Year award notes that, “AIC Simmons has always displayed loyalty and commitment to PPP. AIC Simmons is a multitasker, a delegator, a leader, a compassionate and fair individual and a force to be reckoned with. AIC Simmons has created one of the best work environments that I have ever been a part of.”

SCDPPPS has 700 employees in all 46 of the state’s counties. The cabinet agency was formed in 1946 and currently has jurisdiction over nearly 28 thousand offenders on probation, parole or some other form of community supervision.

Newberry County Agent-in-Charge David Simmons was recently named the 2019 Supervisor of the Year for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. He is pictured with his wife Lavenia. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_David-Simmons-for-NO.jpg Newberry County Agent-in-Charge David Simmons was recently named the 2019 Supervisor of the Year for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. He is pictured with his wife Lavenia. Courtesy photo