NEWBERRY — A pair of Newberry College alumni, Sylvia Elkins Looney ’63 and Jim Ingram ‘69, are slated to perform at the Newberry Opera House to benefit the College’s Music Department scholarship program.

The Lexington natives are members of a piano group called Li’L Entertainment, comprising “the talents of the ‘Looneys and the Ingrams from Lexington.

The pair have performed together since 2013, specializing in “comfort music,” to include the big band, bluegrass, classical, pop and Broadway genres, among others. The group has expanded to include other members of the Looney and Ingram families.

The variety show, entitled “The Southern Purveyors of Comfort Music,” will take place Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. The group will be joined by soprano Bailey Slice Parker and Jim Graddick, the 2019 Carolina Country Music Festival’s fiddler of the year.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased through the Newberry Opera House at (803) 276-6264, or at newberryoperahouse.com. Proceeds go to scholarships for students in the Newberry College Department of Music.

Courtesy photo