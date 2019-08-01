POMARIA — The St. Paul Lutheran Church congregation honored several of its youth who reached milestones this past year. In May, the congregation held a luncheon to recognize them, including Klara Boland and Sarah Hentz, who were confirmed in 2019. Also recognized were 2019 high school graduates Kaleb Boland, Lylah Brooks, Katie Koon, Kyndal White, Maggie White and Reagan White; and college graduates Holly Richardson, Taylor Richardson and Tyler Ulch.

Pastor D. Brent Nichols, center, performed the service of Affirmation of Holy Baptism for Klara Boland, left, and Sarah Hentz, right.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_stpaul1.jpg Pastor D. Brent Nichols, center, performed the service of Affirmation of Holy Baptism for Klara Boland, left, and Sarah Hentz, right. Courtesy photo

Class of 2019 high school graduates were also recognized during the service. Pictured are Reagan White, Maggie White, Kaleb Boland, Kyndal White and Katie Koon.