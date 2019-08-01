NEWBERRY — Four Newberry High School student athletes each received Bryant Keith McMorris Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $350 at Bush River Missionary Baptist Church’s annual Student Recognition Program. They were, Zacharia Epps (Erskine College, Zsymere Epps (Coastal Carolina University) Trabia McFall (Clemson University) and C’Xaurius Corley.

These scholarships are awarded annually in memory of McMorris, a former Newberry High School athlete, Recreation Department coach and supporter of Newberry County student athletes.