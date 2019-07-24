Newberry — SERVPRO recognized the following Newberry-area franchisees at their recent 50th Annual Convention. The event, themed “Making History,” was held from June 24-28 at the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, California, where the company was founded.

Mintford L. Kitchens Jr. and Kimberly A. Kitchens, owner(s) of SERVPRO of Newberry and Laurens Counties, received the DIRECTOR’S Silver award.

“We are pleased to recognize these members of the SERVPRO franchise family for their outstanding performance as the company celebrates 50 years of franchising success,” said Rick Isaacson, chief executive officer of SERVPRO. “SERVPRO’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative tools, ongoing training, and an ever-evolving business framework gives entrepreneurs like these a roadmap for success. We will continue to focus on ensuring that all of our franchisees have both the tools and the knowledge to serve home and business owners in their communities should the need arise.”