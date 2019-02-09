Joy Ride wins Healthy Chili Cook Off

Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Joy Ride was the winner of the Best All Around category for this year’s competition. Pictured, the Graham family, Piper Haskett and Mary Alex Kopp. - Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Two Beans and a Pot took home this year’s Most Original prize as well as second place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Kelli Shealy, Russel Tanner, Mary Alex Kopp. - Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Cumin Get It took home third place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Megan Achelpohl and Mary Alex Kopp. - Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Miss Newberry and Teen Miss Newberry’s team won this year’s Best Booth Decoration. Pictured, left to right, Gaalon Lukie, Piper Haskett, Elizabeth Hunter and Mary Alex Kopp. - -

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry held their Sixth Annual Healthy Chili Cook-Off this weekend, and with an estimated crowd of 250 people, the overall winner was declared to be Joy Ride.

“Our sixth annual event was one of the best ones yet. We had a fantastic turn out with an estimated crowd of 250 in attendance. As always our locals took their job of voting very seriously, picking a quality chili from a very competitive field. Through this event we were able to raise $1,000 even that will go towards a community project being organized by students at Newberry College, several of whom volunteered at our event Saturday,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events manager for the City’s Park, Recreation and Tourism Department.

During the event, Blood Connection was on site for people to donate blood. Kopp said their goal was 18, and that number was exceeded with 26 donations.

During the event, seven teams distributed their healthy chili to event goers, with Joy Ride winning the Best All Around category. The teams were as follows: Miss Newberry and Miss Teen Newberry: Gaalon Lukie and Elizabeth Hunter and family; Joy Ride: Denise Graham and Family; Two Beans and a Pot: Kelli Shealy and Russel Tanner; Chili Bob’s: Bobby Phillips; Cumin Get It!: Megan and David Achelpohl; Bear Arms CrossFit: Caroline and Ryan Smith with son Brody; Carolina West: Wade and Lynsey Verch.

Kopp said they based their estimate of 250 people in attendance based on ticket sales and voting. Along with Joy Ride, Miss Newberry and Miss Teen Newberry won Best Booth Decoration and Two Beans and a Pot won Most Original.

For Best All Around, Two Beans and a Pot came in second and Cumin Get It! came in third.

The Healthy Chili Cook Off will return Feb. 1, 2020.

Joy Ride was the winner of the Best All Around category for this year’s competition. Pictured, the Graham family, Piper Haskett and Mary Alex Kopp. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_DSC_0275EDIT.jpg Joy Ride was the winner of the Best All Around category for this year’s competition. Pictured, the Graham family, Piper Haskett and Mary Alex Kopp. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Two Beans and a Pot took home this year’s Most Original prize as well as second place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Kelli Shealy, Russel Tanner, Mary Alex Kopp. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_DSC_0269EDIT.jpg Two Beans and a Pot took home this year’s Most Original prize as well as second place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Kelli Shealy, Russel Tanner, Mary Alex Kopp. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Cumin Get It took home third place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Megan Achelpohl and Mary Alex Kopp. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_DSC_0271EDIT.jpg Cumin Get It took home third place in the Best All Around category. Pictured, left to right, Piper Haskett, Megan Achelpohl and Mary Alex Kopp. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Miss Newberry and Teen Miss Newberry’s team won this year’s Best Booth Decoration. Pictured, left to right, Gaalon Lukie, Piper Haskett, Elizabeth Hunter and Mary Alex Kopp. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_DSC_0267EDIT.jpg Miss Newberry and Teen Miss Newberry’s team won this year’s Best Booth Decoration. Pictured, left to right, Gaalon Lukie, Piper Haskett, Elizabeth Hunter and Mary Alex Kopp. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.