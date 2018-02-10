Newberry County Detention Center Jail Log Jan. 29-Feb. 4

• Paris Antwoin Bailey, 32, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 30.

• Derrick Reeder, 52, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 30.

• Christian Martin Mitchell, 25, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding on Feb. 4.

• Debarrus Manquel Dandy, 24, was charged with unlawful sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapons prohibited on Jan. 30.

• Timothy Love Dawkins, 52, was charged with manufacturing, possession of other substances and distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of control substance near school on Jan. 30.

• Kimly Kiajuana Moss, 40, was charged with uninsured motor vehicle violation and driving under suspension on Jan. 31.

• Terrance Christopher Durquan Abrams, 19, was charged with unlawful sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by certain persons, breach of peace, distribute, sell, manufacture, or possession with intent to distribute near school and manufacturing or possession of other substances on Jan. 31.

• Justin Lewis Cook, 24, was charged with domestic violence on Feb. 1 .

• Austin Scott Miller, 23, was charged with assault and battery on Feb. 4.

• Tremayne Dewight Cunningham, 37, was charged with shoplifting, trespassing and resisting arrest on Feb. 4.

• Kaderuis Quanteil Hiller, 27, was charged with manufacturing, possession of other substances and distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute near school on Feb. 5.

• Leon Gilliam, 56, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended vehicle on Feb. 5.

• Brittni Dawn Jones, 27, was charged with assault and battery on Jan. 30.

• Michael Edward Brazell, 45, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under suspension on Jan. 31.

• Carlos Ariel Gomez Garcia, 21, was charged with driving without a license on Feb. 3.

• Rony David Fuentes, 23, was charged with speeding on Jan. 29.

• Garricus Williams, 33, was charged with driving without a license, driving under suspension and speeding on Jan. 29.

• Margaret Anne Newton, 59, was charged with public intoxication and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 29.

• Maurice Cheney Brown, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 30.

• Dominique Tyrell Coltrain, 20, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 30.

• Richard Jay Dewitt, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 30.

• Tywanda Denise Watts, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

•Tyleek Tywon Goudelock, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

• Khaliyfah Shyeed Sims, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

• Dequan Shyleek Sims, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

• Kevin Lafiana Smith, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 30.

• Demarcus Dequan Chaplin, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

• Willie Shawn Bookman, 47, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 31.

• David Adam Gilliam, 35, was charged with driving under suspension, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed, operating or permitting operation of vehicle with fraudulently obtained registration and license, uninsured motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen goods on Jan. 31.

• Mia Mildred Caldwell, 28, was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing on Jan. 31.

• Vernon Ray Kirkland, 54, was charged with trespassing and public disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.

• James Leashawn Joiner, 41, was charged with domestic violence on Feb. 1.

• Quention Devon Johnson, 31, was charged with manufacturing, distributing cocaine on Feb. 1.

• Shunolon Antwan Battle, 35, was charged with public disorderly conduct on Feb. 1.

• Eric Rashun Jones, 25, was charged with financial transaction card fraud, petit or simple larceny and use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive on Feb. 2.

• Timothy Jackson, 53, was charged with an expired vehicle license, driving under suspension, failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation, speeding, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle and driving under the influence on Feb. 2.

• Andrew Lee Hiller, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 2.

• Franke Lane Medlin, 39, was charged with driving under suspension, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, giving false information and distribution of methamphetamine on Feb. 3.

• Regina Marie Boland, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3.

• Cornelius Lamichael Glasgow, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3.

• Tylashia Monique Dilligard, 22, was charged with speeding, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3.

• Heather Marie Wright, 29, was charged with shoplifting, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, and public disorderly conduct on Feb. 3.

• Linda Marie Zelaya, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor on Feb. 4.

• Shawn Pridgen, 17, was charged with possession of marijuana, carrying pistol unlawfully and littering on Feb. 3.

• Triquan Martrez Lott, 17, was charged with possession of marijuana, littering and carrying concealed weapons prohibited on Feb. 3.

• William Heller Wicker, 30, was charged with driving under suspension on Feb. 3.

• Tyrell Letell Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 3.

• Curtis Jauan Gray, 19, was charged with an open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle on Feb. 4.

• Terrence Durell Norris, 28, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, littering and carrying pistol unlawfully prohibited on Feb. 3.

• Shakey Malik Sims Boyd, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 3.

• Andrw Owens, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3.

• Kenny Lee Lindsay, 39, was charged with manufacturing and distribution of crack cocaine on Feb. 4.

• Cedirc Leonard Gallman Jr., 20, was charged with driving under suspension on Feb. 3.

• Haley Doratha Stuck, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 4.

• Cassondra Diane Mann, 35, was charged with driving without a license on Feb. 4.

• Barbara Ann Hiller, 49, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 4.

• Lydarius Eunique Wise, 19, was charged with reckless driving, violation of beginner permit and resisting arrest on Feb. 5.

• Nancy Anastasia Joe Tate, 28, was charged with possession of use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 3.

• Savannah Leighhann Bryson, 17, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 4.

• Justin Kelly Cogdell, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol, driving without a license and speeding on Feb. 4.

• Austin Dawayne McGinnis, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 4.

• Alysa Rae Hill, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 4.