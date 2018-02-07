Sheriff issues warning about Facebook video

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s has received reports of a video being shared through Facebook that depicts what appears to be child pornography with a young child engaged in a sexual act with an adult male.

This video surfaced and has gone viral in a short period of time.

This video is typically shared through messenger and the reason listed is so that the perpetrator is caught. The problem with sharing this video is that every time this video is shared and viewed the victim is exposed to more shame and victimization. You not only create a viral video, but a viral victim.

Additionally, while this is done in “an attempt to locate the perpetrator” you are still possessing and disseminating child pornography and it is illegal to possess and disseminate any images or videos that depict a juvenile child engaged in sexual activity.

If your receive any image or video that you believe depicts child pornography, please report this immediately to the reporting mechanism of the social media site that you are using and then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Facebook has launched an investigation into the video and is working with law enforcement.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Logo.jpg