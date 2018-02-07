Healthy Chili Cook Off a success

Dr. Wade Verch, Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic, was another new competitor in the Healthy Chili Cook Off.

Returning competitors Two Beans in a Pot.

Caroline Smith stays busy as Bear Arms Crossfit competes for the prize.

Life’s Recipes made enough chili for everyone to sample.

Anytime Fitness returned this year to see if their chili could take home the grand prize. Anytime Fitness also provided live workout demonstrations.

Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen Kathryn Wilbanks and Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons stop for a quick picture.

Toby Stigdon, activities director at Carolina Gardens Lexington serves up the chili.

First time competitors Joyride LLC serving their chili to the community.

Bear Arms Crossfit provided live demonstrations during the Healthy Chili Cook Off.

Marquerite Palmer at the Newberry Arts Center booth selling pottery for the Empty Bowls Project.

Chili Bob’s chili was hot and ready to go Saturday.

Bear Arms Crossfit walked away victorious winning First Place Best All Around during the City’s annual Healthy Chili Cook Off.

Two Beans in a Pot took home second place Best All Around at the Healthy Chili Cook Off.

Joyride LLC took home third place Best All Around.

Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic won Most Original chili.

Chili Fit for a Queen took home the prize for Best Booth Decoration.