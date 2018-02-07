Posted on by

Healthy Chili Cook Off a success


Dr. Wade Verch, Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic, was another new competitor in the Healthy Chili Cook Off.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Returning competitors Two Beans in a Pot.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Caroline Smith stays busy as Bear Arms Crossfit competes for the prize.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Life’s Recipes made enough chili for everyone to sample.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Anytime Fitness returned this year to see if their chili could take home the grand prize. Anytime Fitness also provided live workout demonstrations.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen Kathryn Wilbanks and Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons stop for a quick picture.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Toby Stigdon, activities director at Carolina Gardens Lexington serves up the chili.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

First time competitors Joyride LLC serving their chili to the community.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Bear Arms Crossfit provided live demonstrations during the Healthy Chili Cook Off.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Marquerite Palmer at the Newberry Arts Center booth selling pottery for the Empty Bowls Project.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Chili Bob’s chili was hot and ready to go Saturday.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Bear Arms Crossfit walked away victorious winning First Place Best All Around during the City’s annual Healthy Chili Cook Off.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Two Beans in a Pot took home second place Best All Around at the Healthy Chili Cook Off.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Joyride LLC took home third place Best All Around.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic won Most Original chili.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Chili Fit for a Queen took home the prize for Best Booth Decoration.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

