Newberry County Detention Center Log Jan. 8-14

• Calvin Stoudemire, 52, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 8.

• Connie Mae Davis, 32, was charged with failure to pay child support on Jan. 12.

• Randall Hiller Jr., 40, was charged with assault and battery, alcohol/open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle and possession of marijuana on Jan. 11.

• Angela Mary James, 47, was charged with driving under the influence and open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle on Jan. 8.

• Joseph Anthony Cacalano, 30, was charged with striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway, driving under the influence and driving without a license on Jan. 13.

• Markeevis Deandra Daquon Harmon, 25, was charged with domestic violence on Jan. 8.

• Olvin Alfredo Ferrera Rivera, 19, was charged with driving without a license and speeding on Jan. 9.

• Samuel Alexander Little, 33, was charged with financial transaction card fraud on Jan. 10.

• Jerome Douglas Rhodes, 43, was charged with shoplifting, trespassing and unlawful use of license or fraudulent application for license on Jan. 10.

• Jaywon Tylek Jones, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 10.

• Justin Lewis Cook, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 12.

• Belisario Zamorano Velasco, 29, was charged with driving without a license and driving under the influence on Jan. 14.

• Daniel Patrick Hogan II, 35, was charged with petit larceny on Jan. 8.

• Leanna Nicole Spires, 29, was charged with breach/obtain signature under false pretenses on Jan. 10.

• George William Blodgett, 43, was charged with driving under suspension on Jan. 10.

• Tiffany Dawn Garlock, 40, was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets on Jan. 9.

• Rudy Perez, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 8.

• Ginger Anne Grogan, 36, was charged with assault and battery and assaulting, beating or wounding police officer serving process or while resisting arrest on Jan. 8.

• Robert Dwayne White, 31, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 8.

• Christina Tyndall Cotney, 32, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 8.

• Christopher Martin Grooms, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of other controlled substance and criminal conspiracy on Jan. 8.

• Bryon Lee Cotney, 35, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 8.

• Johnathon Blake Crumpton, 34, was charged with violent burglary on Jan. 9.

• Shawanna Nika Jones, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana and assault and battery on Jan. 9.

• Robert Lee Lowery, 20, was charged with assault and battery and giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department on Jan. 10.

• Sara Dawn McGuire, 17, was charged with assault and battery and giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department on Jan. 10.

• James Edward Henderson, 39, was charged with trespassing on Jan. 10.

• Jasneko Marquell Wright, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 11.

• Jonah Benjamin Turner, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 11.

• Tramel Johnson, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 11.

• Dorje Derrell Gilmore, 34, was charged with domestic violence on Jan. 11.

• Ernest Leon Goree, 35, was charged with possession of other substances on Jan. 11.

• Reginald Rodezere Scurry, 42, was charged with trafficking meth or cocaine, speeding, driving without a license and failure to stop for a blue light on Jan. 11.

• James Arthur Cannon, 34, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of use of drug paraphernalia, possession of other controlled substance and manufacturing and distribution of cocaine on Jan. 11.

• Brandon Sentrell Wright, 29, was charged with resisting arrest, trafficking cocaine and manufacturing and distribution of cocaine on Jan. 12.

• Little James Daniel Davis, 28, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 11.

• Rakeem Diondre Scurry, 26, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 11.

• Reginald R. Graham, 49, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of other controlled substances on Jan. 11.

• Casey Marie Dean, 26, was charged with financial transaction card fraud on Jan. 12.

• Wesley Ransom Cooper, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and violation of beginners permit on Jan. 12.

• Lisa Leetzow-Morraz, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 12.

• Jenifer Miranda Rodriguez, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 12.

• Michael Damon Craig, 43, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Jan. 14.