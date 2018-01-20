Board discusses winter impact

NEWBERRY —The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board discussed the recent winter weather and the impact it had on the water and sewer systems during Tuesday’s Board meeting.

“We didn’t really have it too bad with main line breaks and the weather. The Town of Prosperity had five main line breaks that I know of in a matter of two or three days. It seems that the systems in our area that had cast iron pipe caught the most grief with the cold weather,” said NCWSA manager, Brent Richardson.

Richardson also presented the Construction and Operation Report for the month.

“Water treatment plant, we have been operating at a record high rate, but because of the leaks at our customer’s properties, commercial businesses and industries, we’ve had a unusual spike in water demand,” he said.

He added that it was a good month for water distribution with only two reported main line breaks at Clara Brown Road and Trinity Church Road. Seven new water services were installed in December.

“I am happy to report that we have completed the Creekside Drive Sewer Extension. That project is fully complete, in the ground. We repaved the road where we had to make a crossing there. The only thing we are waiting on there is that we have to perform a low pressure air test and we’ll have to submit results of that air test,” Richardson said.

All Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant repairs are complete. There have been no reported problems with the plant or the equipment after experiencing an equipment failure in October 2017. The annual digester/equalization basin cleanout was recently completed and dewatered sludge was transported to the Union County Landfill for disposal.

NCWSA’s wastewater collection department reported no main line breaks. Pump station repairs include Jalapa Road (awaiting install of a rebuilt 30 Hp pump). One new sewer service was installed.

NCWSA assistant manager Daniel Quattlebaum presented the Financial Report to the Board. For the month of December, water revenue came in at $257,644 against $231,114 for a positive result of $26,530. Sewer revenue for the month totaled at $78,649 against $110,877 for a loss of $32,228.

“Revenue is right on projection at 50.7%. Expense, however, is at 62.3%. That is the Wastewater Treatment Plant repair impact on the expense side. When that insurance money comes in hopefully we will see things looking a little better. The expense won’t go away, but the revenue will come up some,” Quattlebaum said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

