Saari to be featured guest speaker

NEWBERRY — Former FBI Special Agent C.W. Saari will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Newberry County Library’s annual meeting on Sunday, January 28, at 3 p.m. at the Hal Kohn Memorial Library.

As a Marine Corps officer, Saari spent 27 years as an FBI Special Agent who supervised undercover operations and espionage cases. One of his goals upon retirement was to write a crime novel. Part of his inspiration came from watching reruns of NYPD Blue, which he says he enjoyed because of realistic plots and intriguing characters.

After receiving encouragement from his wife to participate in a local writers’ group, he became “hooked” on the book writing project, and his popular mystery novel The Mile Marker Murders was published in 2011.

Saari is a graduate of Whittier College, Willamette University Law School and the National War College. He lives with his wife Carol in Lexington, where he is now a private investigator and is writing another book.

The Friends’ annual meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested in participating in activities of the organization is encouraged to attend and learn about plans for the new year. Light refreshments will be available and door prizes will be awarded.