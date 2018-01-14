Council OKs purchasing park signs

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council discussed quotes for park signs during Tuesday night’s Council meeting, and voted to purchase seven signs.

For five signs, it will cost $33.84 apiece, totaling $169.20, and adding $20.60 for shipping for a total of $189.80 for five signs.

“Maybe we need a sign that says ‘No unauthorized motor vehicles,” said Councilman Marty Frick.

Mayor Jana Jayroe suggested starting with the five signs and going from there.

Councilman Charles Shealy made the motion to purchase seven signs for the park. Frick seconded the motion.

Shealy also brought to Council’s attention concerns of the American flag at the Little Mountain Post Office. Shealy has received calls from veterans who are not happy with the condition of the flag that is currently in place and wanted to see if something could be done.

“I’ve gotten calls from people who are very angry about it, the flag at the Little Mountain Post Office. I had a couple of veterans call who were upset over the fact that the flag has not been changed out,” Shealy said.

Jayroe said that she will be in contact with someone at the post office in regards to the issue.

In other business, it was suggested to the Town of Little Mountain to put out a request for a proposal for the lawn maintenance contract. A legal document will be available to the Town with all of the information that Shealy and Councilman Jeff Jeffcoat came up with about the areas that the Town wants mowed.

The request for proposal will be sent to Council members to review and, if needed, will hold another meeting before February.

Other business:

• Frick has continued to go down to Rocky Branch putting markers along the trail.

• Jayroe spoke with Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority manager, Brent Richardson, and advised Council that the Little Mountain logo will be placed on the Little Mountain Elevation Tank.

