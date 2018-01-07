Council sets goals for 2018

PROSPERITY — In a special called meeting Tuesday, Mayor Derek Underwood reflected on the Town of Prosperity’s goals for 2017 and established new goals for 2018.

Moving forward in 2018, goals include revitalization and enhancements of Town Square, with discussion being brought up of one-way traffic and adding more parking to make the Town Square more welcoming to residents and visitors.

Capital Project Sales Tax completion for Prosperity’s ball field, and other projects, are also at the top of the Town’s goals for the new year. Facade upgrades for merchants within the Town of Prosperity are also a priority.

“One thing that we have talked about is that a lot of the merchants want to do things to their store front to make it more appealing and I’ve looked at grants and other incentives that might be available for us to look at to offset some of the costs. We have also looked at wayfinding signs showing people where to park and where things are going, that’s another goal, to enhance the town by adding signs that are visually appealing,” Underwood said.

In 2017, one of the goals discussed was staffing and advertising for the town, they added two utility workers and went into an agreement with Resh Advertising to better show what Prosperity has to offer.

“We looked at how we could do things to show what we can offer in the town and we did go into an agreement with Resh Advertising, who gave us a Youtube channel, a new website and a Facebook. All of this happened towards the end of 2017 and we were able to accomplish that,” Underwood said.

He added that sidewalks are always a goal of the town, looking at possible one-way traffic and changes in The Square and also making improvements with the Police Department.

“Police staffing, specific expectations, scheduling and grants. We’ve looked at staffing five total full time officers,” he said.

The town has met the goal of five full time officers, but is looking to improve that number.

They also looked at ordinance reviews in regards to smoking and building permits. The Employee Handbook was also reviewed and was updated to model the MASC Handbook.

Last under 2017 goals was utility and electrical infrastructure improvements and upgrades.

“We had talks with Newberry Electric Cooperative, an agreement for fiber optics for the town. We are also looking at some other things with Newberry Electric Cooperative. We had talk with Duke Energy about Coal Ash and we also looked at upgrades for our utility system,” Underwood said.

In other business,Underwood appointed Councilman Mike Hawkins to the Electrical/Public Works/Sanitation Committee and Councilman Robert Martin to Buildings/Properties and Economic Development Committee.

A motion was made by Councilman Mike Hawkins to name Councilman Chad Hawkins mayor pro-tem. Martin seconded the motion.

During the meeting, Underwood, Councilman Allen Gallman and Councilman Mike Hawkins were sworn in. Officer Corey Jones and Officer Theodore MacLaughlin were also sworn in by Chief David Beddingfield.

Mayor Derek Underwood and his family pose for a picture, after he is sworn in. From left to right: Cameron Stutts, Abby Stutts, Julie Underwood, Mayor Derek Underwood, Bailey Underwood and Brooke Underwood.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

