Boil water advisory issued

PROSPERITY — Due to a major line break in the Water System, the Town of Prosperity has advised the residents of the Miller Street Apartment Complex, South Main Street and Washington Street areas, located in Newberry County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The line break in the Water System has resulted in a loss of pressure and service to many of the customers of the system. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Town of Prosperity. Also, any ice made from water, which has not been boiled, should not be used for drinking purposes.

The Town of Prosperity Water Department is presently working to correct the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this Notice, you may call the Town of Prosperity at 803-364-2622.

The Town of Prosperity has issued a Boil Water advisory for the residents of the Miller Street Apartment Complex, South Main Street and Washington Street areas. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Boil.jpg The Town of Prosperity has issued a Boil Water advisory for the residents of the Miller Street Apartment Complex, South Main Street and Washington Street areas. Courtesy photo