NCSO seeking Todd Miller Willingham and a 2017 Ford Edge

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Todd Miller Willingham and a breach of trust vehicle, likely occupied by Willingham.

On December 27, Willingham went to Cromley Ford, located on Wilson Road in Newberry, and used deception about a trust fund and fraudulent account information to obtain a 2017 Ford Edge. The dealership learned the account information was fraudulent after Willingham left the dealership with the vehicle.

The vehicle is a brown 2017 Ford Edge with a Cromley Ford paper tag and an expiration date of 2-2-18.

Todd Miller Willingham, 41, of 63 Duncan Bridge Road, Whitmire, is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Warrants have been issued charging Willingham with felony breach of trust.

The other person in the pictures is Laura Black, 29, of Greenwood. Authorities say that no charges have been filed against Black at this point. However, she was with Willingham at the time of the purchase and in the pictures with the vehicle. Authorities say they want to question Black before determining what part, if any, she played in this incident.

Willingham and the vehicle are entered into the National Crime Information Center as wanted and stolen respectively.

Willingham has an extensive history of fraudulent activity and has many convictions for breach of trust as well as armed robbery, illegal tattooing, drug offense, as well as other convictions.

The community's assistance is needed in locating Todd Miller Willingham and a 2017 Ford Edge, that he used deception about a trust fund and fraudulent account information to obtain. Courtesy photo