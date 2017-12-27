Bulldogs represent Newberry

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School seniors Amir Abrams and Alec Blackmon had the chance to represent Newberry County earlier this month, participating in the North/South and Shrine Bowl football games.

Abrams, a running back, participated in the North/South game, playing on the North team and Blackmon, an offensive lineman, played in the Shrine Bowl on the South Carolina team.

“The process was kind of like if you don’t make it to the Shrine Bowl, you can be selected for another game and I was selected for the North/South game. It really goes by the way you play during the season and how well you play your junior year,” Abrams said.

Abrams played on Dec. 9, while Blackmon played on Dec. 16.

Blackmon said that in order to be selected for either game, hard work and extra hours in and outside of practice are important.

“It’s the extra hours in the weightroom, extra hours studying film, working on your craft as a player and just playing hard every snap, every game, working hard in practice, those types of little things,” he said.

Abrams added that preparing for the North/South game was different compared to suiting up on Friday nights.

“It’s kind of different because North/South and Shrine Bowl practices twice a day Monday through Thursday. Thursday will be a one day practice in shorts, shoulder pads or helmets. It’s different because you’re busy all through the week until game day,” Abrams said.

For Blackmon and Abrams, competing against some of the best players in South Carolina proved to be a challenge, but also allowed for the two to develop new friendships along the way.

“It was a challenge, but it was a great experience. We got to meet a lot of new people, make new friendships. It was a great challenge to go against the best in the state and see how you fare against that kind of talent,” Blackmon said.

After being selected to participate in both games, Blackmon and Abrams agreed that the community, their families, teammates and coaches showed their full support as they took on this challenge.

“I feel like our community and school came together, they were very supportive. Our school gave us both advertisements in the books that we sell at the games and that just shows you how Newberry comes together and supports their athletes. Putting Newberry on the map is always a good thing,” Blackmon said.

Abrams added that they wouldn’t be the players that they are today without the help of Coach Phil Strickland.

“He works us hard and he wanted us to prepare for whatever game we had to get to and we made it,” he said.

With one chapter now closed, Blackmon and Abrams are now ready to take on the next step of their careers, which includes heading to college and, if given the chance, entering the NFL.

Alec Blackmon (left) was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, while Amir Abrams (right) played in the North/South game. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_BlackmonAbrams.jpg Alec Blackmon (left) was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, while Amir Abrams (right) played in the North/South game. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

