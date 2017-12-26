Boil water advisory issued

PROSPERITY — On Tuesday the Town of Prosperity issued a boil water advisory due to a line break. The advisory has been issued for the following areas: Brown Street, Cedar Drive, Conifer Drive, Williams Woods, Colony Drive and Brookside Drive. Water should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute to use for cooking and drinking.

The Town of Prosperity has issued this warning until further notice and will advise residents when the water has been cleared by the Town and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A boil water advisory was issued by the Town of Prosperity Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy photo