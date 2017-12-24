Business license discussed

PROSPERITY — Tiffany Gibson, co-owner of Frog Level South Performing Arts Center, approached Prosperity Town Council Tuesday to address the revocation of the business license for her business.

Gibson, who has been out of the country for work, received a letter saying her business license had been revocated due to a complaint, she came before Council to find out what happened.

“We have had some things brought to our attention by the police chief and it was brought to our attention by Council and it was our understanding to have the business license revoked pending you coming here and state your case,” said Mayor Derek Underwood.

Police Chief David Beddingfield gave Gibson an explanation as to why the license was revoked.

“We had a slight incident with your business. What took place is we’ve been having some complaints regarding alcohol consumption on the premises. There are several concerns that go along with that. Some of the complaints range from underage drinking to consuming hard liquor inside the premises,” Beddingfield said.

He added that when a business license is acquired in Prosperity there are certain guidelines that have to be put on the license.

“In this particular incident, we went in and we found an open container of liquor inside of the premises, which puts you in direct violation of a State law. That’s what brings us before Council today. Council will have to make the decision on whether or not they want to allow this business to continue and that will be based on several factors. It’s my opinion that at this point we need to ensure that the business, if it were to continue, abides by all state laws and regulations,” Beddingfield said.

Gibson also told Council that her co-owner no longer has an interest in running the business. Town Administrator Karen Livingston suggested that Gibson meets with her to reapply for a business license.

Underwood made the motion for the suspended license to be reinstated. Councilman Allen Gallman seconded.

The Town of Prosperity also opened the floor for public comments regarding the fee increase on sanitation collection.

“We have a contract with Advance who picks up our recycling and trash. Part of their plan was to also do a rate increase based on the cost of doing business,” Underwood said.

Town Administrator Karen Livingston presented the new rates to Council.

The rate is going to $12 per month for residential garbage collection. Customers outside of town limits will be $18, going from $10.39 to $12. The rate for garbage collection from commercial is $13.15 per month for one pickup and $13.15 for each additional cart. Recycling will also be increasing from $3.33 to $4.

These new rates will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2018.

Councilman Chad Hawkins added that although the rates will be increasing, the level of service is an issue that has been addressed with Advance and they will continue to work on customer service.

“It is still Advance. Every single day our staff is handling complaints. Just because we’re paying more of a rate does not mean that the level of service is going to increase, although we have asked them and they have promised that our customer service is going to be better,” said Councilman Chad Hawkins.

Councilman Mike Hawkins made the motion to pass the first reading of the Sanitation Collection Fee Ordinance. Chad Hawkins seconded.

Other business:

• Representatives from the Lions Club approached Town Council with the possibility of placing signs donated by Lions Club International in Prosperity or within town limits. The Lions Club has looked at placing the signs across from Bi-Lo, still staying in the town limits. Mike Hawkins made the motion for the recommendation to allow the Lions Club to place a wayfinding sign in Prosperity. Councilman Robert Martin seconded.

• The first readings of the Clean Air Ordinance and Sanitation Collection Fee Ordinance were passed.

• Beddingfield reported that the department has dealt with several cases for the month, including burglaries, stolen vehicles and domestic disturbances.

• A motion was made by Martin for the budget approval and commitment of funding for the Capital Project Sales Tax project. Chad Hawkins seconded.

• Ed West reported that the Utilities Department is continuing to complete work on Main Street, adding additional lighting to businesses and pole replacements.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.