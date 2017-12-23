Health care closer to home

WHITMIRE — Medical services will now be closer to home for the Whitmire community with the addition of the Whitmire Medical Center, set to officially open on Jan. 4.

Bruce Baldwin, Newberry County Memorial Hospital CEO said the partnership between NCMH and the Town of Whitmire came about after Dr. Robert Yannetti, who practiced in Whitmire for many years became sick and many community members were left without medical care.

“Two of our Board Members are from the Whitmire area and they had spoken with Mayor Billy Hollingsworth. I was invited to join the two Board Members, the mayor, Rhonda Bohms and a few others from the community to hear what they were trying to put together,” Baldwin said.

After listening to what the community had to say, Baldwin went before NCMH’s Governing Board. The Governing Board felt that it was part of NCMH’s mission to help the residents of the Whitmire community and after seeing the need for medical care, began looking at putting the clinic together.

“We want to provide medical attention that the people of Whitmire need. It’s helping the people that don’t have the transportation to get out of town to see a doctor and helping them get the medical attention they need and deserve,” said Rhonda Bohms, clinic manager.

Brenda Williams, director of NCMH Foundation/Marketing agreed that with the addition of the Medical Center, those who are unable to drive or can’t find transportation will now have something closer to home.

“We do have a lot people who don’t have transportation, so if their daughters or sons are working and can’t get to Newberry, this is right in their backyard and it’s a lot easier to get to,” she said.

For the residents of Whitmire, the Medical Center will be close to home, although there will still be services they will travel to Newberry for. The clinic will be open two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays with that increasing as the demand increases within the community.

“From the perspective of friends and relatives, this clinic will be a big asset for the community and when communities don’t have health care it becomes difficult for that area. So this is, we believe, a win-win situation for Newberry and Whitmire,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added this is a brand new practice under NCMH and hopes as the word gets out the Medical Center will be filling up with new patients.

“It is in the Whitmire community, but Newberry County Memorial Hospital is right up the road, so if they need further testing or treatment they don’t have to travel a long way to get to the hospital. It’s really one family and one network so it’s easier for everyone,” Williams said.

Baldwin encouraged the community to come out to the open house on Dec. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The Whitmire Medical center is located at 166 Main Street, Whitmire.

”We’ve been receiving calls the last three or four months asking when it will be open. I think the community is very ready for it and there is a good pharmacy there in town with a good pharmacist. There is a good network between primary care, pharmacy and emergency transportation. The Mayor and some of the other Council members were very supportive when I met with them,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added that health care is an important part of every individual’s life and that he looks forward to partnering with the Whitmire community to ensure residents have the best possible care, closer to home.

“I am proud of Newberry Hospital for stepping in to make sure that Whitmire has health care coverage,” Beth Bozard, Newberry Hospital Board of Trustee member said.

Tamara Riley, a nurse practitioner, will be working Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Medical Center. She is currently practicing in Little Mountain. Also at the Medical Center will be Dr. Michael White, a family practice doctor who will help open up the Medical Center and initially oversee Riley. White will not be a permanent physician.

The Whitmire Medical Center will officially open on Jan. 4. The community is encouraged to come out to the Open House on Dec. 28 from 4-6 p.m. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Hospital1.jpg The Whitmire Medical Center will officially open on Jan. 4. The community is encouraged to come out to the Open House on Dec. 28 from 4-6 p.m. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.