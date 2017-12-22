Toy drive a success

PROSPERITY — In an effort to reach out to children in Prosperity, and surrounding areas, the Prosperity Police Department, Prosperity Business Association and Prosperity Rescue partnered together to distribute toys with their annual toy drive.

The toys were distributed to children on Dec. 19 and although there is not a final count of how many children received toys, Chief David Beddingfield said that throughout the whole toy drive the response has been remarkable. He also commended the community for taking part in giving children a brighter Christmas.

“The response from the community has been nothing less than inspirational. The Prosperity Community is extremely caring and generous. Because of this great community, many children in need will have a wonderful Christmas. Perhaps when they are older, they will participate in similar outreach programs. This is the type of example that we should all strive to set,” Beddingfield said.

With the success of the toy drive, Beddingfield added this was just another way to reach out to members of the community and he hopes to continue working alongside other organizations to make a difference.

“We are always looking for new ways to help the community. Throughout the 2017 year, we have hosted several community events. We have also conducted a large-scale school supply drive. It is my hope that the 2018 year will offer even more opportunities for us to make a positive difference in peoples lives,” he said.

For Glenn Hamm, with the Prosperity Business Association and Rescue Squad, he was proud and humbled by the community’s effort in providing children with toys.

“It makes me very proud and very humbled to see the results of a community working together to make Christmas wishes come true for so many boys and girls,” he said.

He added that the toy drive would not have been possible if it weren’t for Santa Claus, the Town of Prosperity, Prosperity Rescue, the Prosperity Police Department, the Prosperity Business Association and the members of the community who worked to make boys and girls Christmas wishes come true.

Various organizations and community members donated toys to children in need.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

