Tending to town needs

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council discussed Town repairs and landscaping needs during their regular Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Councilman Marty Frick informed Council that work on Rocky Branch is moving along.

“The problem is still how are we going to get Rocky Branch where we want to get it, that’s the big issue behind it,” he said.

He added that part of the trail has been changed at the point where you cross the power line going to the creek.

“We talked about doing some grating on the hill, but then we decided that it probably wasn’t a good idea. With winter it’s probably going to create a muddy mess, so we were given some options of what could be done with certain things. As far as the bridge goes, it doesn’t have to be a bridge like the one we’ve got now. It can be as little as two telephone poles with boards,” he said.

Frick also noted that in the future there are plans to tend to other safety issues within town, possibly recruiting Boy Scouts to take on town projects.

“There’s plenty of work that can be done if we’ve got Boy Scouts or anybody that needs a project. We would need to supervise them on what actually needs to be done,” Frick said.

Councilman Charles Shealy also suggested reaching out to various groups, including the Eagle Scouts to help tend to landscaping needs.

In other business, Mayor Jana Jayroe reported that there is a new project manager for the Derrick/Senior Community Center. She added that the project manager would like to start construction on the Center sometime in January.

“He’s got the plans and he knows the architect, so he’s hoping to start in January,” she said.

Jayroe also thanked Council and those who attended the Christmas Drop In on Dec. 10, which she said was a success.

“I thought the Christmas Drop In went really well. I appreciate everyone’s help. It was very nice Drop In,” said Jayroe.

Frick suggested that next year they have a sign in sheet for attendees.

Council also received an update on the lawn maintenance contract, with the Town needing to advertise the contract by February.

Frick http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Frick.jpg Frick

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.