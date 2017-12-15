Whitmire hears audit

WHITMIRE — Marion Brown Fant Jr., certified public accountant, presented the Town of Whitmire their annual financial audit for the fiscal year Wednesday.

In his findings, Fant found that recreation fees were slightly higher this year. He also found that public safety, salaries and benefits increased this year.

“Your overall revenue and expenditures is better than it was last year. We had a $14,000 loss last year and this year you had a $4,600 loss. When you add that to your beginning balance, you still have an $804,000 fund balance,” Fant said.

The $804,000 fund balance is a decrease of $4,694 in comparison with the prior year. Approximately 85% of this total amount, $686,219 is available to spending at the governments discretion (unassigned General Fund balance).

At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $686,219 or 82% of the total fund expenditures.

Fant also found that there was only a percentage or two difference in water and sewer sales.

“There is very little change in income from this year to last year. All in all, the increase in expenses versus the increase in revenue, there was a $104,000 operating loss,” he said.

Net pension liability for the Town of Whitmire totaled at $467,354.

“If we look at it now, it may look scary, but that $5,301,748 (total net pension) is tied back into capital assets, it’s either in the ground or tied in for debt services,” Fant said.

He added that overall, the Town of Whitmire saw very little change in numbers and was overall a good audit.

Other highlights:

• The assets of the Town of Whitmire exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $7,213,764 (net position). Of this amount, $256,661 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the government’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors.

• The government’s total net position decreased by $154,029.

• The Town of Whitmire had $586,436 in bonds, notes and capital leases outstanding at year-end versus $626,049 last year, a decrease of six percent.

• During the year, the town received and spent intergovernmental PARD grant funds totaling $12,564.

• Police expenditures increased 14% due to salary and benefit increases.

• The Town spent $51,175 on building improvements, $18,490 on ball field improvements and $13,000 on a rescue vehicle.

