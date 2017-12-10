Know your car seat safety tips

NEWBERRY —When little ones get in the car, it’s important to make sure their car seats are properly installed for optimal safety, from checking straps on the seat, to making sure that the seat is secure.

Ken McBride, director of Newberry Department of Social Services, said that child car seat deaths can be prevented.

“A lot of times people are just running down to the store and they don’t think it’s important, but most wrecks happen within 10 miles of your home,” he said.

McBride stressed that it is important for adults to take the time to check their car seats, saying that the majority of seats are installed incorrectly.

“People get in a hurry and they just strap it in, and if it’s not strapped in appropriately it defeats the purpose,” he said.

He added that rear-facing car seats, compared to front-facing seats, are safest for children.

“With rear-facing, you will have the least impact. Most wrecks are frontal or from the side and with rear-facing seats the neck and spinal cord are staying straight. If a child is in a front-facing seat, the child’s head can go down and receive more trauma because the body is lunging forward and pressing on the lungs and stomach,” McBride said.

It is encouraged to those with car seats, or those purchasing a car seat, to follow the instructions with the seat and to go online to check for recalls before making a purchase.

“Car seat straps should be in the middle of the shoulder. If it’s an adjustable strap it should be at the chest, but it shouldn’t be against the child’s neck or where it can fall off the shoulder or else it would defeat the purpose. A lot of seats are adjustable for different sizes, so we encourage those kind of seats so people don’t have to constantly change car seats,” McBride said.

At the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Todd Johnson said that if anyone would like their car seat inspected to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2211.

“We have several people who are certified to check car seats. We also set up dates to allow people to stop in at various locations for checks as well,” he said.

McBride noted that if a vehicle does not have a back seat, then the child can still sit in the front with a car seat.

“Children want to sit in the front seat and the main thing is, everybody’s got to look at the safety of their kids and how the seat belt fits. If they are in a truck or sports car that doesn’t have a back seat, they can sit in the front with a car seat. They just need to make sure that the airbags are turned off on that side of the vehicle, because the airbag can crush the child,” he said.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all children until two years of age or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer should:

• Have a seat in reclined position.

• Harness at or below child’s shoulders.

• Harness snug (cannot pinch harness between fingers), straight and flat.

• Harness chest clip at armpit level.

• Seat belt locked (check vehicle owner’s manual) and tight or latch belt tight (car seat should not move more than one inch in any direction).

All children two years or older, or those younger than two years of age who have outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for the car safety seat should:

• Have car seat in upright position.

• Harness at or above shoulder level.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

