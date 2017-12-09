Holiday classes added

NEWBERRY — With the holidays in full swing the Newberry Arts Center is adding to its lineup of holiday-themed classes and parties.

Marquerite Palmer, arts and special programs coordinator for the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said that classes have been well-received and has brought in those who have never been to the NAC.

“I think we have been busier than we’ve ever been since we opened over the past couple of months, and a lot of that has come from us doing the ceramic Christmas trees. The ceramic Christmas trees have brought people into the Arts Center who haven’t been there before and they see all the things we offer and they join other classes,” she said.

Palmer added that when all is said and done, about 300 ceramic trees will have been finished and fired. Palmer credits volunteer Debie Burton, who has taken charge of firing all of the kilns.

“The teachers and volunteers of the classes, Renwick Price, Debie Burton, Katie Walter, Bridget Carey and Julee Ringer, they have been a big boost to getting the word out that the Arts Center is here,” Palmer said.

Palmer encourages those interested to register for the newly added clay, handmade Nativity scene and clay, handmade angel class, taught by Burton. These classes have limited space. Upcoming Nativity scene classes will be held on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. The next clay angel class will be offered on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Also offered will be a reindeer canvas party on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

NAC will also be open during North Pole nights (each Friday in December) from 6-8 p.m., where both adults and kids are welcome to drop by and browse items made my NAC members or for children to make a clay Christmas ornament for a dollar.

“This is a fired, clay ornament and kids can pick whatever ornament they want and paint it however they want to paint it and take it with them,” Palmer said.

From Dec. 26-Jan. 6, the NAC will begin offering camps and classes for kids.

“We’re going to have some day camps like we have during the summer, so we will have some things for kids from 9 a.m.-noon. We’ll be doing art projects based on STEAM and also projects that teach about other artists and crafts with younger kids” Palmer said.

Projects will be winter-themed, with painting, drawing, sewing, pottery and more incorporated.

Painting parties will also be offered in the afternoons for ages eight to 10 and another for ages six to eight, along with a painted pillow making class for ages eight and up. Palmer said to watch the website, newberryartscenter.com, for the schedule and for the January after school schedule.

Watercolor and oil painting classes will be offered again, with the addition of acrylic painting sessions taught by Peggy Thomas. All painting classes are for beginner to advanced students.

Palmer added that January plans are in place to hold a Couple’s Night pottery class.

Register for classes at The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street, Newberry or call 803-321-1015.

“People need to register ahead of time here at The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism office. For some of the classes the class size is limited. If anyone has ideas of things they would want to learn or do at the Arts Center, feel free to give me a call or email me, MPalmer@CityofNewberry.com and give me your suggestions,” Palmer said.

During North Pole Nights, children and adults can transform into elves with this festive cut-out. An art student working on a clay angel. A reindeer canvas party will be offered on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

