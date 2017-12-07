Holiday preparations underway

POMARIA — Mayor Darryl Hentz informed Pomaria Town Council Monday night that he will begin putting up Christmas tree lights later this week. Councilman Jimmy Wilson told Hentz that an individual had reached out to him wanting to help with the lights.

Hentz added that rentals for the Old School have picked up coming into the month of December.

Other business:

• The Town of Pomaria had a beginning balance of $18,935.89 as of Nov. 1. The ending balance on Nov. 30 was $16,202.02. Total revenue for the month of November totaled at $186.63 and expenditures for the month were $2,920.50.

• Wilson informed Council of a light that is no longer working at the park.

• Councilman Billy Fanning suggested Hentz ask the Boy Scouts to help with shrub clean-up and cutting back weeds for a Boy Scout project.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

