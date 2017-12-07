Little Mountain Drop-in is Sunday

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain will hold their annual Christmas Drop-In on Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at Little Mountain Town Hall, 206 Depot Street.

“Town Hall is the cement block building across the railroad tracks from Wilson’s II with the flag pole in front. This is a different location from before. In the past we used the Derrick Center, but it is under renovation this year,” said Mayor Jana Jayroe.

Jayroe proposed the idea of a Christmas Drop-In to Town Council in 2013.

“They (Council) thought it was a good idea. I strongly believe that all government officials should be available to meet the members of the community. Formally called town or community meetings can be very intimidating. Many people are put off by the rules of public meetings and feel uncomfortable expressing ideas in public arenas,” Jayroe said. “With a Christmas drop in, it is much easier to put someone at ease and in turn listen to their concerns. Anyone with an interest in Little Mountain is invited. We do not require that you live in town to come to the drop-in. We enjoy meeting new people and thoroughly enjoy hearing different points of views about our community.”

In order to spread the word about the drop-in, Jayroe said that the town has continued to utilize social media and has also posted flyers around town promoting the event. She hopes that the drop-in will allow the newest members of the Little Mountain community to interact with town officials.

“This year we did a mailer to all of the 29075 zip code. I hope the newest members of our community will read the mailer and come to meet us,” Jayroe said.

She added that compared to the first Drop-In in 2013, she has seen more members of the community attend, and stay longer than usual.

Looking to the future, Jayroe said that she would like to see the Christmas Drop-In get the community more involved and interested in Little Mountain and what it has to offer.

“We want to continue to reach out to everyone with an interest in the Little Mountain community regardless of where they live,” Jayroe said.

The public is invited to join the Town of Little Mountain’s annual Christmas Drop-In on Sunday. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_20161211_140352118.jpg The public is invited to join the Town of Little Mountain’s annual Christmas Drop-In on Sunday. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

