Prosperity Parade Winners


Best Themed Decorated Float: Prosperity Rikard Elementary School.


Best Themed Walking Unit: Griffin School of Dance.


Best Themed Decorated Vehicle: Adriane Morris, Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School.


PROSPERITY —The following are the winners of the Prosperity Christmas Parade.

Best Themed Decorated Float

First place – Prosperity Rikard Elementary School

Second Place – Zion UMC

Third Place – Lovelace Family Medicine

Best Themed Decorated Vehicle

First Place – Adriane Morris – Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School

Second Place – Earwood Karate Dojo

Third Place – Sease Tree Service

Best Themed Walking Unit

First Place – Griffin School of Dance

Second Place – Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707

Third Place – DC Dance Works

