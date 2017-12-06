Prosperity Parade Winners

PROSPERITY —The following are the winners of the Prosperity Christmas Parade.
Best Themed Decorated Float
First place – Prosperity Rikard Elementary School
Second Place – Zion UMC
Third Place – Lovelace Family Medicine
Best Themed Decorated Vehicle
First Place – Adriane Morris – Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School
Second Place – Earwood Karate Dojo
Third Place – Sease Tree Service
Best Themed Walking Unit
First Place – Griffin School of Dance
Second Place – Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707
Third Place – DC Dance Works
