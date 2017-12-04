Posted on by

A Candy Land Christmas in Prosperity


Santa Claus has officially come to town.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

The Mid-Carolina High School JROTC leads the way.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity Town Council members wave to the crowd.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Rep. Rick Martin hugs a member of the community.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Coroner Laura Kneece dressed her dogs especially for the parade.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Kids were ready to catch candy being thrown.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Earwood’s Karate Dojo brought out their inner Ninja Turtles.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry County Branch NAACP.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Maybe there are presents in that bag that the Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir is carrying.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Sease Tree Service is ready for the holidays with their decorative truck.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

A girl scout hands candy to a little boy.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Griffin School of Dance brought the whole crew along for the ride.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary’s float is channeling their inner candyland.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary staff passed candy out to children.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Even the smallest children participated in Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church’s float.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Mid-Carolina cheerleaders showing holiday cheer.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

The MCHS Varsity Spirit Squad are festive in holiday attire.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, getting in the holiday spirit.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment provided holiday tunes for the community.


Kelly Duncan photo | The Newberry Observer

