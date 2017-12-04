A Candy Land Christmas in Prosperity

Santa Claus has officially come to town.

The Mid-Carolina High School JROTC leads the way.

Prosperity Town Council members wave to the crowd.

Rep. Rick Martin hugs a member of the community.

Coroner Laura Kneece dressed her dogs especially for the parade.

Kids were ready to catch candy being thrown.

Earwood’s Karate Dojo brought out their inner Ninja Turtles.

The Newberry County Branch NAACP.

Maybe there are presents in that bag that the Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir is carrying.

Sease Tree Service is ready for the holidays with their decorative truck.

A girl scout hands candy to a little boy.

Griffin School of Dance brought the whole crew along for the ride.

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary’s float is channeling their inner candyland.

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary staff passed candy out to children.

Even the smallest children participated in Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church’s float.

Mid-Carolina cheerleaders showing holiday cheer.

The MCHS Varsity Spirit Squad are festive in holiday attire.

Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, getting in the holiday spirit.

The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment provided holiday tunes for the community.