Prosperity toy drive underway

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department, Prosperity Business Association and Prosperity Rescue Squad are once again partnering up for their annual Toy Drive.

“All three groups will be working towards the common goal of getting as many toys as we possibly can, while putting information out for the individuals who may need some help this holiday season,” Chief David Beddingfield said.

For those in need of assistance, call the Town of Prosperity at 803-364-2622 or contact the Prosperity Police Department at 803-364-2121 to have your name added to the sign up form.

Toys for ages up to 16 will be accepted. Any type of toy will be accepted as well, and in the event a toy may cause harm to a child, it will be excluded in the distribution process.

“We’re looking for new, unwrapped gifts for any ages to be dropped off at Prosperity Town Hall. We’re not going to turn anyone away, but there are rules at the bottom of the form. Multiple organizations are doing events such as this, and I want to commend any organization that is doing any outreach project to help with the local community,” Beddingfield said.

Glenn Hamm, with the Prosperity Business Association, stressed the importance of the community reaching out and getting involved to help those who may need the assistance.

“One of the key factors, being a cooperative agreement, is the people making the contact to Town Hall or the Police Department to make sure they are put on that list. If we don’t know about it, it’s difficult for us to be able to distribute the gifts, so we want to be able to help as many as it reaches out,” Hamm said.

Beddingfield and Hamm encouraged the community and local businesses to begin dropping off toys during the Shopper’s Walk on Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

If someone would like to donate to the Toy Drive, but needs assistance with pick up, Beddingfield suggested reaching out to town officials, rescue squad members or any Business Association members to assist with toy pick up.

He said that the goal is to help alleviate the financial stress that comes with the holidays, while giving children a good Christmas.

Adam Crouch, assistant chief of the Prosperity Rescue Squad, hopes that through the Toy Drive, Prosperity can live up to its name, reaching out to as many children as possible.

“All three of these groups have Prosperity in their names and I think we just want to hold up to its name, and probably far exceed its name. The Prosperity community goes far out to the lake and back so we want to reach out as far out as we can,” Crouch said.

The toys will be distributed on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

