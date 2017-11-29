NCSO to hold Safety in the Sanctuary

NEWBERRY — Based on the events of Texas and other incidents in churches across the nation, Sheriff Lee Foster said the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has had an overwhelming demand for another presentation of “Safety in the Sanctuary.”

“We have been amazed at the overwhelming response to this program,” he said. “The input has been so positive from our citizens showing us that this information is both relative and useful for today’s society.”

This presentation will give church leaders the information they need to begin discussions and preparations for a comprehensive church safety plan. The decision to hold this presentation is in light as several shooting incidents including another church shooting that left one dead and several more injured.

The training will be Monday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. As an added bonus to this session, Thrivent will be a corporate sponsor and will offer drinks and snacks for the training.

Foster said that the program gained national notoriety when it was featured in the National Institute of Justice’s law enforcement publication call TECH BEAT. He added that after the article was published, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received calls from law enforcement and public safety officials from across the nation asking about the program and how they could adapt it for their residents.

The Sheriff’s Office received calls from New York, California, Oregon, Washington, Iowa, Missouri, Florida, Wisconsin and several other states seeking information on the program.

“We are certain that this topic is both real and relevant to the citizens of Newberry County,” Foster said. “We are pleased to be partners with the citizens in protecting their homes and their places of worship.”

The first three trainings offered were heavily attended, with the first filling up in a matter of days. If you are not from Newberry County you can attend the training as long as seats are available.

According to Foster, the training is being held after the holidays, and after new pastor appointments. This way attendees can come in with a fresh mindset and be prepared to use the information to make a plan for their place of worship.

If you would like to attend the training on Monday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211 or email cops@ncso.sc.gov to reserve your seat for this training.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NCSO-Logo.jpg