Hospital to hold tree lighting ceremony

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Hospital Foundation will hold their annual LoveLight Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. in the front lobby of Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

“The LoveLight is a way to give someone a gift if you don’t know what to give them, so that’s something special that they can give to the person who they don’t know what to get for Christmas,” said Brenda Williams, executive director of the Newberry Hospital Foundation and director of Public Relations and Marketing.

The LoveLight Tree provides an opportunity to remember or sponsor someone, while helping NCMH raise funds for their annual project. Donations that are received will be used to help NCMH achieve their continuous goal of providing healthcare, with an added personal touch, to patients and their families.

Each year, mailers are sent out to the community inviting them to the ceremony along with an ornament that can be filled out to honor, remember or celebrate a friend or loved one.

If someone would like to hang an ornament on the LoveLight Tree, they can fill out the ornament with a message, drawing or note and return it to the Newberry County Hospital Foundation in the enclosed envelope. If someone has additional names and/or an ornament is requested, an ornament can be filled out for you.

“In the past, we’ve had patients come down that are able to walk down. Everyone is welcome, it is open to the public to come and be part of the ceremony,” Williams said.

Entertainment will be provided by Newberry Elementary’s fourth and fifth grade Honors Choir, under the direction of April Sessions, chorus teacher at Newberry Elementary.

“These children are amazing. You stop and think about the ages that they are and they take it very seriously and I think the people who come always look forward to that,” Williams said. “We appreciate Ms. Sessions for bringing her students here to perform. She does an amazing job with those students.”

Refreshments will be provided during the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin introducing the Honor's Choir from Newberry Elementary School during a previous LoveLight Tree Lighting Ceremony.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

