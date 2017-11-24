All-Stars honored

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Town Council recognized the Prosperity All-Stars for being the 2017 Dixie Angels District Four Champions Tuesday night, dedicating a ball field sign commemorating their achievement.

“This is the first time that our softball team has ever won a District Championship so that means a lot that you are the first,” Mayor Derek Underwood said.

Chicago Cubs pitcher and World Series Champion CJ Edwards made an appearance during the meeting, offering his congratulations to the team.

“I want to say congratulations to you ladies. I remember wearing those same jerseys and I wore it proudly. As I can see, you all are still wearing it proudly. Me personally, I’m very happy for you because this is the first time that you will see a girl’s softball sign over the town of Prosperity, which is going to be a good thing for people coming into town,” Edwards said.

He encouraged the team to keep working hard and to continue to have fun playing the game.

Team Manager Chris Milstead echoed Edwards’ statements, applauding the team for all of their hard work.

“You all have done a great job this year and also the past two years. These girls worked really hard. The first year they played the All-Star Tournament it kind of woke us up to see where we needed to be and after that they really turned it on, practiced hard, put a goal in front of themselves, met that goal and they did great,” Milstead said. “All of you deserve it. When young girls see your names on it, they can say ‘I want to be like her one day’ or ‘I want to be on a team like that one day.’”

Other business:

• Chief David Beddingfield reported that the department has responded to various calls including: two domestic disturbances, one larceny, one case of meter tampering, one dog bite complaint, one harassment/obscene phone call, one sexual assault, one assault, misuse of a vehicle without the owners consent and one burglary.

• Ed West, Utilities Department, reported that a new stop sign has been installed on Washington Street and permits have been received for completing the first phase for the Washington Street System Improvements Project.

• Town Administrator Karen Livingston reported that bids for the Capital Project Sales Tax will open on Nov. 29.

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance providing for the transfer of authority for conducting municipal elections to Newberry County. Councilman Chad Hawkins made the motion and Councilman Robert Martin seconded.

