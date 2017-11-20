Posted on by

MCMS holds Thanksgiving lunch


Michelle Walker, Ann Gallman and Rhoda Gallman were just a few of the parents and grandparents who attended lunch.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Kayla Fallaw and Carli Eggleston ready to chow down.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Nancy and Rick Richardson with their grandson Tripp Richardson.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Marilyn Chaplin, Dale Glover and Roman Glover feasting on their meal.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Parents and grandparents came out to enjoy Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Mid-Carolina Middle School.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Niele Andrews and Isabella Ferreira are all smiles as they enjoy their lunch.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Kathy and Angel Fishbeck and Dakota Dominick getting ready to eat.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Ophelia and Tony Gallman left MCMS with full stomachs.


Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Michelle Walker, Ann Gallman and Rhoda Gallman were just a few of the parents and grandparents who attended lunch.

Kayla Fallaw and Carli Eggleston ready to chow down.

Nancy and Rick Richardson with their grandson Tripp Richardson.

Marilyn Chaplin, Dale Glover and Roman Glover feasting on their meal.

Parents and grandparents came out to enjoy Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Mid-Carolina Middle School.

Niele Andrews and Isabella Ferreira are all smiles as they enjoy their lunch.

Kathy and Angel Fishbeck and Dakota Dominick getting ready to eat.

Ophelia and Tony Gallman left MCMS with full stomachs.

Michelle Walker, Ann Gallman and Rhoda Gallman were just a few of the parents and grandparents who attended lunch.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS5.jpgMichelle Walker, Ann Gallman and Rhoda Gallman were just a few of the parents and grandparents who attended lunch. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Kayla Fallaw and Carli Eggleston ready to chow down.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS6.jpgKayla Fallaw and Carli Eggleston ready to chow down. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Nancy and Rick Richardson with their grandson Tripp Richardson.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS7.jpgNancy and Rick Richardson with their grandson Tripp Richardson. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Marilyn Chaplin, Dale Glover and Roman Glover feasting on their meal.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS8.jpgMarilyn Chaplin, Dale Glover and Roman Glover feasting on their meal. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Parents and grandparents came out to enjoy Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Mid-Carolina Middle School.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS1.jpgParents and grandparents came out to enjoy Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Mid-Carolina Middle School. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Niele Andrews and Isabella Ferreira are all smiles as they enjoy their lunch.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS2.jpgNiele Andrews and Isabella Ferreira are all smiles as they enjoy their lunch. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Kathy and Angel Fishbeck and Dakota Dominick getting ready to eat.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS3.jpgKathy and Angel Fishbeck and Dakota Dominick getting ready to eat. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

Ophelia and Tony Gallman left MCMS with full stomachs.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCMS4.jpgOphelia and Tony Gallman left MCMS with full stomachs. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:29 am |    

Submit letters to Santa

Submit letters to Santa
11:16 am |    

MCMS holds Thanksgiving lunch

MCMS holds Thanksgiving lunch
11:16 am |    

Orth advises athletes

Orth advises athletes
comments powered by Disqus