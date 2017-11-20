Orth advises athletes

NEWBERRY — Pushing through the tough times and surrounding yourself with people to build you up was the theme of last Monday’s Newberry County Touchdown Club banquet night. Perry Orth was guest speaker.

Orth, who was raised in Jacksonville, Florida, played high school football at Ponte Vedra High School and is a 2016 graduate of the University of South Carolina where he played quarterback under Head Coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Growing up, Orth said he spent most of his time wanting to play college football and felt that he would be a top recruit, not having to make school a priority. However, he said he realized that wasn’t the case and he would have to work hard to achieve his goals.

“At the end of the day, the biggest thing I took away from college athletics was the relationships I made with my teammates,” Orth said. “Ten years down the road, no one will care that I played at the University of South Carolina. But they will remember the relationships I had with them, how I treated them and how I made them feel.”

Having a core group of good people around you is the advice Orth offered to the younger football players, as he said he found that to be extremely helpful in college and even to this day. Orth said every week he gets together with 10-12 guys to fellowship, touch base with one another and together they have a bible study.

Other advice Orth shared was that inconveniencing yourself for the convenience of others is something that was meaningful and a lesson his younger brother taught him.

“Doing something for someone else when you really don’t want to do it and there’s nothing for you to gain out of it, but it can affect someone else’s life,” Orth said.

While things may not always go right, Orth advised the players to keep pushing through as he believes God rewards people who put in the time.

“If you go above and beyond what everyone else is doing, your harvest will be above and beyond what everyone else’s is,” Orth said.

All-County and All-Academic

The All-County and All-Academic team players from each of the county high schools were also recognized at the banquet.

All-County from Whitmire High School included Quentin Aughtry, Trey Lyles and Chandler Crumley. Ben Burleson and Chansel Minick were named to the All-Academic Team.

From Mid-Carolina High School, Miles Dewalt, Mason Hawkins and Cade Ruff were named to the All-County Team, while Jack Lominick and Mason Hawkins were named All-Academic.

All-County from Newberry High School included Amir Abrams, Alec Blackmon and Jaleel Gilliam. Darius Stephens York and Blackmon were also named to the All-Academic Team.

From Newberry Academy, Jimmy Franklin, Bryce Horn and Hunter Taylor were named to the All-County Team. Franklin was also named to the All-Academic Team along with Matt Cole.

Newberry College announced their players of the month Dakota Mozingo was the offensive player of the month. Defensive Player of the month was Keito Jordon, with Troy Cunningham was named as the special teams player of the month.

Other Awards

From Newberry College, Josh Parker was presented the Willie Scott Award for excellence in college football, representing Newberry County.

Markell Castle was also recognized from Newberry College as the Newberry College Player of the Year by Coach Todd Knight.

Each year the Donnie Shell Award is presented to the county player of the year. This year the award was presented to Amir Abrams from Newberry High School.

