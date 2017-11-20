Holiday classes offered

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) is offering holiday-themed classes that will be sure to get the community in the Christmas spirit.

Marquerite Palmer, arts and special programs coordinator at the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said that this year NAC will be adding more activities for both adults and kids for the holiday season.

NAC will be teaching two classes, creating a clay angel or caroler and a clay Nativity class.

“We’re going to offer these several times, because these classes will be small. There will be a maximum of eight students in each class, completing these in the clay studio,” Palmer said.

Palmer added that the Nativity scene will be a more modernized version that also has an angel to go along with it.

On Nov. 22, a nativity party will be held at 10 a.m.

“It would be a great time with the kids out of school for a good parent and child activity,” Palmer said.

Following this party, on Nov. 27 and 29 the Nativity class will be held at 6 p.m.

After receiving a positive response, NAC will also be offering a canvas painting of a Christmas tree on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

The clay angel or caroler class will be held on Nov. 28 and 30 at 6 p.m., with participants able to choose what they want to design. Anyone interested in participating needs to register at the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism, 1323 College Street, Newberry.

All of these classes will be held in the Newberry Arts Center clay studio, located on 1108 Caldwell Street, Newberry, with classes being $25.

During the holiday, on the nights of North Pole Night, Dec. 1, 8 and 15, the NAC will be open and serving cider and cookies. Childrens’ crafts will be offered, with each craft costing a dollar. Also during North Pole Nights, original artwork by NAC members will be for sale.

“We are constantly adding things so people need to watch our Facebook page, Newberry Arts Center- NAC and also newberryartscenter.com,” Palmer said. “If you have a group of friends and you’re looking for an idea for some type of Christmas party call us at 803-321-1015 and schedule a private party to paint a canvas or do something in clay and we would be happy to put it together.”

The Nativity scene clay sculpture. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Nativity.jpg The Nativity scene clay sculpture. Courtesy photos The angel or caroler design. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Angel.jpg The angel or caroler design. Courtesy photos

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.