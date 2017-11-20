SCDHEC lifts public notice

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority was informed by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control that the public notice, in regards to the recent equipment failure at the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, has been lifted.

“This will let the public know that water quality has returned to normal, therefore the public notice has been lifted,” NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson said. “We took notice of the concerns of the citizens and bigger signs were purchased and we went around and installed them immediately so everyone could have better visibility.”

Richardson added that water quality is good and has improved tremendously. He said that they are looking at 3-4 weeks before repairs are completed.

In other business, work at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant continues to run well, according to Richardson.

“The plant is running well, the laboratory operations center is in use now. We are making arrangements to remove the old lab from the plant site,” he said.

Plans are also in place to replace deteriorating exterior lights with new LED light fixtures.

Other business:

• The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved a Basic Infrastructure Grant in the amount of $404,000 for the Pioneer Tank improvement project. Board-member Lewis Lee made the motion to accept the grant and Board-member Tim Nichols seconded.

• Right-of-way clearing for the Creekside Drive Sewer Extension (Bedford Way Subdivision) has been completed with all materials delivered. Richardson said that the green light has been given to begin the project.

• From the water distribution department, there were four minor main line breaks reported at Kibler’s Bridge Road, Bonner Baxter Road, Jollystreet Road and S.C. 219. Two new water sewer services were also installed for the month of October.

• In wastewater collection, there were no main line breaks reported. Pump station repairs included: Jalapa Road and Macedonia Church Road.

Johnnie Wix was recognized by NCWSA for 15 years as a water treatment operator at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant. Pictured from left to right: Chairman Terry Rawls, Johnnie Wix and NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NCWSA2.jpg Johnnie Wix was recognized by NCWSA for 15 years as a water treatment operator at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant. Pictured from left to right: Chairman Terry Rawls, Johnnie Wix and NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer Wendell Adams was recognized for five years as a water treatment operator at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant. Pictured from left to right: Chairman Terry Rawls, Johnnie Wix and NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_NCWSA1.jpg Wendell Adams was recognized for five years as a water treatment operator at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant. Pictured from left to right: Chairman Terry Rawls, Johnnie Wix and NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

