Rotary remembers veterans

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry dedicated their Friday program to veterans of the past, present and future, honoring those who have answered the call to defend the United States.

During the ceremony, each service song was performed, with veterans present standing for their respective branch of service.

Rotarians also took part in a question and answer session about Veterans Day, from the meaning behind Veterans Day to why red poppies are given out in honor and remembrance of veterans.

“Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938,” Rotarian Donna Lominack said.

Rotarian Debbie Hartness discussed the correct spelling of Veterans Day, saying that there is no apostrophe, but it does have an ‘s’ at the end. She said the day does not belong to veterans, but it is a day for honoring all veterans.

Rotarians also answered the question of why people confuse Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day of remembering and honoring military personnel who have died in the service of their country while in battle, while Veterans Day is set aside to thank and honor the men and women who have served.

Red poppies are also common on Veterans Day, although they are traditionally worn on Memorial Day. The wearing of poppies originated from the poem In Flanders Fields written in 1915 by John McCrae. The American Legion passes out poppies every year in order to raise funds for veterans, and educate future generations.

