Community Meeting is Nov. 14

PROSPERITY — In order to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, the Prosperity Police Department will hold a Community Meeting on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Prosperity Police Department’s training room at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

“This is an opportunity for the public to bring any concerns that they may see to the police department, and the police department will communicate any concerns as far as holiday safety to the public as well,” Chief David Beddingfield said. “It will also be an opportunity for the community to interact with the officers so they can put a name to the face.”

Beddingfield added that attendees are also encouraged to attend the Town of Prosperity’s monthly Council Meetings, with the next meeting scheduled for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

