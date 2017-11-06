Wastewater in Cannons Creek

NEWBERRY — Repairs are currently underway after an equipment failure at the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in the discharge of partially treated wastewater into Cannons Creek.

Newberry County Waste and Sewer Authority (NCWSA) manager Brent Richardson said that South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is aware of the situation and a public notice has been issued.

“Following this incident, NCWSA’s licensed wastewater operators adjusted the treatment process in an effort to improve the quality of the water leaving the facility. Repairs to the treatment process are currently underway and we have numerous contractors assisting NCWSA staff with repairs,” Richardson said.

Through NCWSA’s coordination with DHEC, four monitoring locations have been established at the wastewater treatment plant discharge, Cannons Creek at Boinest Road., Cannons Creek at US 176 and Parr Reservoir.

“We will continue to monitor these locations until water quality returns to normal,” Richardson said. “This equipment failure effected our ability to treat the wastewater. We had a tear in our SBR Basin Liner and in order to repair the liner, all existing wastewater equipment must be removed, clean the basin and re-install the liner.”

Richardson anticipates that completion of damage and repairs will take up to six weeks. There is no estimate of repair costs at this time.

NCWSA Chairman Terry Rawls said, “The Authority does understand the concerns of the citizens that live around the Cannons Creek Treatment Facility. We are working diligently to correct the equipment failure and restore the water quality in Cannons Creek.”

A public notice for the public has been posted at the four monitoring locations and new, larger public notice signs were intended to be put up before the end of the business day (Nov. 3). The public notice has also been posted to the NCWSA website, www.ncwsa.com.

As of Nov. 3, Richardson said he has only received three calls of odor complaints from the area.

“I think it’s important for people to know that although it may take up to six weeks to complete all repairs, that we do anticipate through treatment modifications that we will be able to improve the quality water before that time,” Richardson said. “We will continue to work with SCDHEC representatives throughout this process.”

If anyone has any questions, they are encouraged to call NCWSA at 803-276-7020.

“We understand the concerns of the community and we’re doing everything in our power to protect the public health and the environment and remedy this as best as possible,” Daniel Quattlebaum, NCWSA assistant manager said.

A tear in a SBR Basin Liner at the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant caused partially treated wastewater to be discharged into Cannons Creek. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

