What’s happening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Governmental Association met Monday to discuss updates from the Newberry Opera House, Economic Development and Newberry College.

Molly Fortune, Newberry Opera House director, filled everyone in on updates from Eclipsefest along with plans for the future.

“Part of our 20th season, we kicked it off with a pretty big event, Eclipsefest. A lot of great and wonderful things happened here. We were very fortunate to be one of the only communities within the path of totality labeled a NASA designated city, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Fortune said.

Fortune also updated everyone on the Newberry Opera House’s new ticketing system, which keeps record of who attends shows, the last donation that was made and what shows are drawing the most interest.

“I felt that we were not engaged with our community on a level answered questions of what we are celebrating or struggling with. How can we move this community forward,” Fortune said.

Fortune added that Newberry is one of the five cities in South Carolina to receive the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit called “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” an eight-week event to be held at the Newberry Opera House.

Director of Economic Development Rick Farmer gave updates on what is happening with economic development in Newberry County, with Samsung being at the forefront.

“We’ve had a record-setting year. Most of that was Samsung of course, the largest capital investment in Newberry County history. In the last 14 months, we’ve had a $30 million expansion at West Fraser and the ribbon cutting for MM Technics, a BMW supplier,” Farmer said. “In 14 months, we went from a field covered in trees to a fully functioning factory that is currently producing parts for 2018 BMW’s.”

There are currently three expansions going through County Council.

Farmer said that about a third of the Samsung building is completed, with plans to be in production by Jan. 2.

“They didn’t enter the building until around mid-late July, and so in six months they will have refurbished a third of that facility and have a functioning line,” Farmer said.

Samsung’s goal is to have 700 workers by the end of January.

Newberry College President Maurice Scherrens filled those in attendance in on the plans that Newberry College has for the future.

“This year, we had 459 new students enrolled at Newberry College. The record before that was 381. So we had a 20 percent increase in one year in terms of new students,” Scherrens said. “Our objective is to have 1,300 full time students in the next two or three years. Over 80 percent of our students are in-state students, 35 percent of our students are a minority, 35 percent are first generation.”

Newberry College is also in the process of building a new dormitory, the first in 10 years, next to the football stadium. The residence hall is projected to open in rFall 2018.

“The Capital Campaign we put into place about three years ago. We’ve got to renovate the Science and Math building and build a new nursing building. The first evidence of that Capital Campaign is what you see at the Speers Street School, now the Center for Teacher Education,” Scherrens said.

City Manager Matt DeWitt presented the Treasurer’s Report. The beginning balance at the last meeting was $4,328.09 and an ending balance of $4,428.09.

The Town of Whitmire will host the next Governmental Association Meeting on Jan. 29, 2018.

Molly Fortune, Newberry Opera House director. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Government3.jpg Molly Fortune, Newberry Opera House director. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer Dr. Maurice Scherrens, Newberry College President. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Government1.jpg Dr. Maurice Scherrens, Newberry College President. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer Rick Farmer, Director of Economic Development. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Government2.jpg Rick Farmer, Director of Economic Development. Kelly Duncan photos | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.